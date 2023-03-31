MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,500 to Girls Inc. of the Valley to support their Spirit of Girls fundraising event.

Monson Savings Bank is a local bank that is dedicated to empowering individuals to reach their highest potential, according to a news release sent to 22News from Monson Savings Bank.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is a Holyoke-based non-profit that serves youth, ages 5 to 18 who reside in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, South Hadley, and beyond. They offer after-school and summer programs at no cost to families.

“We are very appreciative of this donation from Monson Savings Bank,” said Girls Inc. of the Valley Executive Director, Suzanne Parker. “This donation will help us to execute our Spirit of Girls event set to take place this April. This annual fundraising event aims to raise money to provide students living in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and the surrounding areas with essential summer programming at no cost to their families. On behalf of Girls Inc. of the Valley, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our partners, including Monson Savings, who help us support the Valley’s youth.”

Monson Savings Bank President and CEO, Dan Moriarty visited the construction site for the new Girls Inc. of the Valley program center and headquarters in Holyoke, and while touring the facility, he presented the donation to members of the Girls Inc. of the Valley team.

“Monson Savings Bank supports Girls Inc. and their mission to inspire girls to live up to their full potential,” said Dan Moriarty. “This is a great community partnership, and we are pleased to donate to Girls Inc. of the Valley so that they can continue to provide students in the Valley with valuable services and resources.”