MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donated $2,250 to the Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children as part of the 2022 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Monson Savings Bank, Monson Savings Bank President, and CEO, Dan Moriarty presented a $2,250 donation to Stacey Perlmutter, Director of Development for Springfield Shiners Hospital for Children.

“Monson Savings Bank is extremely proud to donate to the Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children. We know that our donation will support the patient care, medical research, and education that directly benefits children living in local communities,” said Dan Moriarty, President, and CEO. “It is essential to have a nearby hospital that parents and guardians can turn to when their child needs specialty care.”

Moriarty continued, “Shriners helps to alleviate a great deal of stress that comes along with their child’s care by making treatment available in one location, and care provided to them regardless of their ability to pay. We are blessed to have this hospital in our community and Monson Savings Bank is very pleased to support the excellent care provided every day.”

We are very grateful to Monson Savings for their continued support of the Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children,” said Stacey Perlmutter, Director of Development. “Monson Savings Bank’s loyal generosity over the years has contributed to our patients receiving the best quality care, which ultimately transforms their quality of life. The Springfield community is so fortunate to have a local bank committed to supporting our communities and our hospital.”

Springfield Shriners Hospital is a local hospital providing specialty orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.