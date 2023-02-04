MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank has donated over $8,000 to United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Monson Savings Bank gives back to the community with its efforts to support local non-profit, United Way of the Pioneer Valley, and other communities, according to a news release from Monson Savings Bank.

Every year, Monson Savings Bank donates and organizes a pledge drive to benefit the United Way of Pioneer Valley. This campaign and online pledge drive runs for two weeks, and during their recent campaign, employees donated and pledged $5,242.

United Way of the Pioneer Valley is a results-driven system that works to change community conditions and create lasting solutions. They also impact the local communities and help to build the foundation for tomorrow.

This year, Monson Savings Bank raised an additional $1,175 through an internal bingo game and $700 through the Bank’s TGIF Dress Down Program. Monson Savings Bank also provided United Way’s Chicopee Food Cupboard with a $1,000 sponsorship and non-perishable food donations that were made by employees and volunteers for their Thanksgiving meal distribution.

“The challenges of the past several years have been enormous for many of our neighbors. We have an amazingly generous team of employees at Monson Savings Bank who are committed to supporting our communities. I am proud of their contributions to United Way, and it is our heartfelt honor to help,” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank.