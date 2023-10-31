MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,500 to the Alex Cotton Memorial Fund Inc. as part of the bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative.

The Community Giving Initiative is when the bank asks the community to vote for their favorite charitable organization, and after the votes are tallied, the community bank donates to the top vote recipients, according to a news release from Monson Savings Bank.

The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund Inc. continues the legacy of Kidon Gebersadik, the founder of the fund’s father, Alex Cotton, whose life was tragically taken by pancreatic cancer at the age of 53. The organization provides financial support to families that are affected by pancreatic cancer. The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund hopes to help families focus more on wellness, quality time, and recovery, rather than medical expenses.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to help Kidon carry on her dad’s legacy and help families who have been affected by pancreatic cancer,” said CEO Dan Moriarty. “The medical costs associated with cancer can be overwhelming, so we are pleased to present this donation to the Alex Cotton Memorial Fund knowing that they will use it to help offset those costs for local families.”

“Thank you to the members of our community who took the time to vote in Monson Savings’ Community Giving Initiative! And thank you to Monson Savings Bank for hosting it!” said Gebersadik. “It is because of these partnerships with the community that we are able to carry out our mission and change lives.”