MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank donated $1,000 to the Monson Council on Aging in support of their Fall Picnic event.

The Monson Council on Aging provides social services to all Monson residents, according to a news release from Monson Savings Bank. Services include transportation, meals for the elderly, community activities, and educational programs.

Their mission is to provide comprehensive programs and support services that benefit the quality of life for Monson’s older adults, as well as their families. The Council also aims to benefit the well-being of the general community of Monson.

“We are tremendously grateful for this donation,” said Lori Stacy, Monson Council on Aging Executive Director. “This donation helped us to organize this year’s Fall Picnic. The Monson Council on Aging is so thankful to have a community partner, like Monson Savings. The Bank has been extremely generous to the Monson community for several years.”

“The Monson Council on Aging provides essential services to the Town of Monson’s seniors,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President, and CEO. “As a resident of Monson for more than 50 years, I have seen firsthand all the awesome work that the Council does for the community. Monson Savings Bank is proud to support their efforts.”