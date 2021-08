CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $100,000 is headed to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, courtesy of the Monson Savings Bank.

The donation is part of the food bank’s capital campaign, funding a new headquarters in Chicopee. Monson Savings Bank presented them with the check on Monday.

That capital campaign is looking to raise around $22 million, they have about half of that so far.