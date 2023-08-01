MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,000 to the Monson Free Library.

According to a news release from Monson Savings Bank, the donation was part of the 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, which is when the public was given the opportunity to vote on which non-profits would receive a donation from the bank.

The Monson Free Library is concentrated on community priorities, culture, and education, and is a great resource center for people of all ages. The library offers educational tools through collections, services, technology, and programming.

“I am very pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Bank. The library makes a positive impact on the Monson community by providing our residents with free access to reading materials, programs, and other important resources,” said Dan Moriarty, the President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “As a lifelong resident of Monson, several generations of my family, including myself and my own children, have benefitted from the library’s offerings.”

“This gift from Monson Savings is special to us because the community voted for the Monson Free Library to receive it, which shows us how important the library is to the members of our community,” said Hope Bodwell, Library Director of the Monson Free Library. “We appreciate Monson Savings’ continued partnership and the votes submitted through the Bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative.”

Bodwell continued, “The community voted for us, and the donation will directly benefit them. When we receive donations, the money is used to cultivate programs for all ages. Programming is not in our budget, it’s funded through the generosity of our Friends of the Library, partner organizations, and grants. Monson Savings Bank’s Community Giving Initiative donation will help fund these programs. For example, Monson Savings’ generous donation will be funding our Music Tuesdays on the Patio this year.”