Monson Savings Bank gives back to organizations for involvement with community

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The financial toll of the pandemic has been felt throughout every sector, including charitable organizations. But for a handful of local agencies, have been gifted themselves with funds for all they do.

That’s why Monson Savings Bank is giving back to local organizations that provide for the community.

Two-hundred organizations were nominated for the 2021 Community Giving Initiative. The 10 organizations that received the most votes took home donations Friday to keep up the good work.

“Really means a lot to Monson Savings Bank to be involved in charities like this,” said Daniel Moriarty, president of Monson Savings Bank. “We’re just happy we can provide some financial assistance to the cause.”

“We didn’t expect out of 200 organizations to be the top 10. It shows that people believe in what I Found Light Against All Odds is doing for the youth in all communities, not just one,” Stefan Davis, Founder & CEO of Found Light Against All Odds told 22News.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller was at Friday’s check presentation. She’s been on the board for I Found Light for the last three years.