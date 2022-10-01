MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham branch in partnership with PROSHRED hosted its popular free Community Shred Day on Saturday.

The event didn’t just have piles of shredded paper, but also donuts and refreshments. Everyone from the public was welcome to come, and have a safe and secure way to get rid of their sensitive documents.

Carolyn Balicki of Monson Savings Bank told 22News, “We welcome everyone in the community to come down and shred any financial statements. Their tax returns or any bank statements that they might need to get rid of.”

Events like these aren’t just to get rid of clutter. Storing personal information and documents at your home can be a risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need. Especially those that contain private information, such as tax returns, bank or credit card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“We encourage everybody to shred their personal documents, any financial records. So it doesn’t get into the wrong hands of anybody,” Balicki added.

If you missed out on Saturday’s shred event, Monson Savings Bank holds shred days at all of their locations annually. The next shred day will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Ware branch location.