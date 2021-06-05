Monson Savings Bank holds shredding event to help protect community

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With so much in the news lately about cyber attacks, we’ve become more protective than ever about our private documents, leading to a surge in shredding events.

The Monson Savings Bank in Wilbraham held a shredding event Saturday. It’s one of several shredding events taking place this summer throughout western Massachusetts. It’s the perfect opportunity to dispose of unwanted documents such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, or medical records.

Carolyn Palicki, branch manager at the bank told 22News, “We are hosting our fifth annual shredding event at the Wilbraham Branch. And we’re inviting all customers, noncustomers, to come on down to shred their financial documents.”

Monson Savings Bank will host several shredding events through August 7. The next one will be held on June 26 in East Longmeadow.