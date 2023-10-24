MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Wilbraham-based non-profit, Rick’s Place.

According to a news release from Monson Savings Bank, Rick’s Place is a non-profit that provides grief support to youth and their families. It was founded in 2007 as an initiative of the Rick Thorpe Memorial Fund. Rick Thorpe was a young father and Wilbraham native who died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11.

Rick’s Place has cost-free support groups and they support children and teenagers ages 5-18 and their families after someone they love has died.

Monson Savings Bank has one of the longest tenures of service and stability in its market. Monson Savings Bank retains its legacy of empowerment through savings but has expanded to serve its customers with a variety of financial services, such as digital banking, online mortgage applications business banking, and commercial lending.

“Rick’s Place provides folks in our communities with crucial grief support services and resources, at no cost,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO. “The organization has improved the lives of countless people over the past 16 years. Monson Savings Bank is proud to support Rick’s Place and their amazing mission.”

“Rick’s Place provides grief support to children, teens, and their families with our peer activities, school-based programs, and community outreach. Our goal is to foster a trusting environment where those who are grieving can find comfort and community,” said Therese Ross, Rick’s Place Executive Director. “It is our vision that families we serve become more resilient and stronger together.”

“Thank you, Monson Savings Bank, for another generous donation,” said Bill Scatolini, Board President of Rick’s Place. “It is because of our loyal community partners, like Monson Savings Bank, that we are able to keep our services free of cost to those who need them.”