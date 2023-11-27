MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season by teaming up once again with the Springfield non-profit, I Found Light Against All Odds (IFLAAO).

The collaboration aims to brighten the holidays for local children through a holiday toy drive.

Courtesy of Monson Savings Bank

President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank, Dan Moriarty, expressed enthusiasm for supporting I Found Light, and Coach Claus is bringing joy to local kids. “Every child deserves to receive a gift this holiday season. Monson Savings Bank is happy to do our part to help make that possible,” said Moriarty.

Running until December 7th, the bank invites community members to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children aged 0-12 at any Monson Savings Bank branch. These toys will be distributed to local families during IFLAAO’s annual Coach Claus event.

The donation sites are conveniently located at various Monson Savings Bank branches:

Monson Branch, 146 Main St, Monson, MA

Hampden Branch, 15 Somers Rd, Hampden, MA

Wilbraham Branch, 100 Post Office Park, Wilbraham, MA

Ware Branch, 136 West St, Ware, MA

East Longmeadow Branch, 61 North Main St. East Longmeadow, MA

Monson Savings Bank encourages the community to join in spreading holiday joy and learn more about their commitment to the community by visiting their website.

To explore more about I Found Light Against All Odds, visit their website here.