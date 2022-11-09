MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank is a proud Golden Circle Sponsor of this year’s Spirit of Springfield’s Bright Nights Ball.

The bank presented the $7,000 donation to the Spirit of Springfield, according to a news release from Monson Savings Bank. The Bright Nights Ball is the largest annual fundraiser that the Spirit of Springfield has. This year’s Bright Nights Ball theme is “love”.

The ball is a formal, black-tie gala event, where the gala will be held at MGM Springfield on November 12th with community members who will enjoy dinner, dancing, auctions, and a 50/50 raffle.

“We are honored to help support the Bright Nights Ball, which is such a great, long-standing tradition in Springfield. This gala helps the Spirit of Springfield raise funds to invest back into the community,” said Dan Moriarty, President, and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Many of us who work here at Monson Savings grew up and still live in Springfield and its surrounding communities, so the Spirit of Springfield’s mission is close to our hearts.”

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to be a part of the Springfield community,” said Michael Rouette, Monson Savings Bank EVP and COO. “It is events like this and organizations, like the Spirit of Springfield, that unite us as a community and as friends.”

The annual fundraiser and support from non-profit organizations efforts bring the community together in celebration with iconic events that include the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star-Spangled Springfield, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.