MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank is devoted to helping those in need, and this is exceptionally true when it comes to aiding the younger generations.

In the spirit of support local youth, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently presented a $2,250 donation to Stacey Perlmutter, Director of Development for Shriners Children’s New England.

The donation was made as part of the 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, where the public was given the opportunity to cast their votes to support their favorite local charitable organizations.

Presenting the donation, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO, Dan Moriarty, handed over the check to Stacey Perlmutter, Director of Development for Shriners Children’s New England. This contribution will support patient care, medical research, and education that directly benefits children in the local communities.

Dan Moriarty expressed his pride in supporting Shriners Children’s New England, stating, “It is remarkable that we have this amazing clinic that parents and guardians can turn to when their child needs specialty care right in our community.”

Shriners Children’s New England is a local clinic that provides specialized orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.

In response to the donation, Stacey Perlmutter, Director of Development, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Monson Savings Bank’s loyalty over the years has contributed to our patients having the best quality care, which improves their quality of life. The Springfield community is so fortunate to have a local bank like Monson Savings.”

Monson Savings Bank’s Community Giving Initiative demonstrates their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children in their area. The partnership with Shriners Children’s New England exemplifies their dedication to supporting vital healthcare services for local youth.