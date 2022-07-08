MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank won the Monson Fitness Challenge by outstepping a team of Town of Monson employees.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Hartling Consulting, from June 1 to June 21, Monson Savings Bank’s team of fifty-six employees walked on average 4.5 miles per day compared with Town of Monson employees who walked approximately three miles per day.

In total, over the 21 days of the competition Monson Savings Bank employees walked 5,230 miles averaging 96 miles per person. The Town of Monson team walked 1,158 miles, averaging sixty-one miles per person.

In honor of their win, Health New England is donating $500 to Educare of Springfield, the bank’s chosen charity.

“I could not be prouder of the team at Monson Savings Bank and salute our friends with the Town of Monson. The Monson Step-Up Fitness Challenge helped keep us motivated as we burned calories and cleared our heads simply by taking walks,” said Dan Moriarty, President, and CEO of Monson Savings Bank.

“The challenge was all about encouraging our employees to take care of themselves. We also wanted to beat the team at Monson Savings Bank but reaping the benefits of healthier lives has its own rewards,” said the Town of Monson Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz.

Health New England facilitated the competition to promote healthy living and wellness for the employees.