MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank recently gave a $1,000 donation to The Women’s Empowerment Scholarship.

According to a news release from Monson Savings Bank, the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship works to help empower females by encouraging and empowering them to pursue higher education.

The foundation gives educational grants to women while they pay special attention to women entering one of the many male-dominated career paths, such as science, technology, engineering, finance, and law. The Women’s Empowerment Scholarship team helps propel women’s careers and allows them to shatter all stereotypes.

“Our community members chose The Women’s Empowerment Scholarship as a donation recipient through our Community Giving Initiative voting,” said Dan Moriarty, the President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Monson Savings is honored to support this organization. We know that this donation will help support local women to reach their education goals.”

“The repeated support we have received from my hometown bank is so meaningful to me,” said Bailey Medeiros, the President and Founder of The Women’s Empowerment Scholarship. “Our organization awards females educational grants so that they can further their education. This would not be possible without our supporters. I can’t thank Monson Savings Bank enough for once again holding the Community Giving Initiative.