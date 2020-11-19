Monson schools switch to remote learning after uptick in COVID-19 cases

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Town officials on Wednesday decided to switch students back to remote learning following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Monson.

According to Monson Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Clarke, 26 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across town since November 1. 109 cases have been reported since January.

Due to this, students will not return for in-person learning beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, and will learn remotely until December 7, after Thanksgiving break, Clarke said.

Contact tracing efforts are underway as some members of the public school community had close contacts with individuals who tested positive for the virus.

“In the last week we have more than a dozen cases ranging in age one to about 80,” town officials said in a Facebook post. “We are headed for rough days.”

Town officials are urging all residents to mask up, distance and stay home when possible.