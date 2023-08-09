MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Army Specialist from Monson will be receiving home renovations from multiple initiatives on Wednesday.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity and the Window World Military Initiative will be replacing the windows, siding, and doors for Roland and his wife Jo-Ann as part of the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build Home Preservation project, according to a news release from Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Roland and Jo-Ann’s one-story house in Monson was purchased in 1992 and has fallen into disrepair. The Window World Military Initiative donated materials and labor to help the couple.

The rebuild is set to take place on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 271 Hovey Road in Monson.

Veterans Build is a Habitat for Humanity national initiative that provides housing solutions, volunteer, and employment opportunities for U.S. veterans, military service members, and members of their family. This program helps limited-income homeowners that are affected by age, disability, or family circumstances and are struggling to maintain the conditions and the utilities of their homes.

The home preservation program gives micro-loans to qualifying homeowners that need help with accessibility modifications, home weatherization, general home repairs, yard cleanup, and landscaping. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity works with volunteers and homeowners to make the necessary preparations.

The Window World Military Initiative honors and serves America’s veterans, active military, and military families, across its 200 locations.