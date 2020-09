MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson residents will be voting on an override question in Tuesday’s primary.

Voters will decide whether to replace the roof at the Quarry Hill Community School. Some residents have contacted 22News concerned that not all residents are aware of the question on the ballot.

It is rare to include an override question on a primary ballot, as they usually get included in a general election.

22News reached out to the city clerk’s office for comment, we are waiting to hear back.