MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson’s first cannabis dispensary has officially opened its doors at the previous Magic Lantern building.

Dazed Cannabis has officially opened at 399 Boston Road in Monson, as confirmed by a representative. This is the town’s first cannabis dispensary.

Dazed is a Black and Veteran-owned premium lifestyle brand with dispensaries in both New York City and Massachusetts, according to a news release from Dazed Cannabis. The Dazed Monson location now joins the brand’s Holyoke and Union Square locations.

Dazed Monson, which replaced the Magic Lantern strip club, will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. The strip club originally opened back in the 1960s, and Dazed now features one of its strip poles as one of the main decorations in the store.

“Our mission is to offer a curated selection of the finest cannabis the state has to offer in an uplifting and educational environment that is centered on community,” said Keshawn Warner, Co-Founder of Dazed Cannabis. “As a brand firmly rooted in nostalgia and experience it’s only right that we’re ushering in a new era for the Magic Lantern, where many good times were had. We’re thrilled to be passing on the torch and serving the community in a new way.”

Dazed is focused on creating a premium and nostalgic experience and building a community where you can discover cannabis products in a setting that’s always laid-back, friendly, educational, and fun.

Dazed, which was created by Keshawn Warner, Rich Rainone, and Chris Vianello, offers merchandise, curated playlists in the stores, celebrity-hosted events, and meet and greets. Opening Dazed Monson is the beginning of a brand expansion, as they have plans for several more dispensaries to open within the next year throughout the Eastern Seaboard.