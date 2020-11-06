Monson’s highway surveyor to retiring after 53 years

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee who has worked for the town of Monson for over 50 years is about to call it a career.

John Morrell started working for the Monson Highway Department back in 1968. In 1981, he was elected to the position of Highway Surveyor of the town.

Over the years, Morrell has been through every kind of weather imaginable.

He told 22News, “About a week after I got elected to my first term we had another blizzard then, so I got broken into that being the road boss here and of course we’ve had several hurricanes, windstorms. I’ve got records naming them all. We had to apply for FEMA Assistance but of course, the tornado stands out in 2011, the flood of 2005.”

After almost 53 years working for the town of Monson, Morrell will officially retire on Saturday, November 14. He said the most rewarding part of his job on the highway department was keeping people safe.

Morrell picked the number 14 because it was his number he had playing sports growing up.

22News wants to wish him a very happy retirement.