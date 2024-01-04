HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monsoon Bistro, a Southeast Asian restaurant, opened its doors inside the Holyoke Mall on Thursday.

The soft opening was announced by the Holyoke Mall and is located at the former Ruby Tuesday on the upper level near Macy’s. The new restaurant is locally owned and offers traditional Chinese and Thai dishes such as Dim Sum, Drunken Noodles, Mango Chicken, Red Curry Fish, and more.

Monsoon Bistro is currently hiring, if interested visit the restaurant to apply. A grand opening event will be announced later this month.

The Holyoke Mall welcomes Monsoon Bistro as its fourth full-service restaurant. The additional restaurants include 110 Grill, Ninety-Nine, and Sumo Japanese Steakhouse.