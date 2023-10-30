HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community is invited to a free trunk-or-treat at a nursing home in Holyoke on Monday night.

In partnership with the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative, the Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The nursing home will be filled with decorated cars giving away treats.

The event will include hot dogs and refreshments, a photo booth, a costume contest and a haunted bus. Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 36 Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke.