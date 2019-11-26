Montgomery celebrates new high-speed internet access

MONTGOMERY, Mass (WWLP) – The completion of a new Broadband Network in Montgomery will now give residents access to high-speed internet.

In June 2017, Comcast entered into an agreement with the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and was awarded a Last Mile Grant of up to $805,800 to design, build, own, and operate a broadband network in Montgomery.

Tuesday afternoon, the MBI at MassTech and executives from Comcast will join with town leaders and citizens from Montgomery to celebrate the completion of the new broadband network.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Commonwealth’s Last Mile Program aims to deliver broadband to 53 towns that were previously unserved or underserved by high-speed internet connectivity.

In addition to town officials, several Montgomery residents will discuss this impact the new broadband network is having on the community.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will have the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.