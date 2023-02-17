MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department served an arrest warrant at a residence in Montgomery on Thursday.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, officers served an arrest warrant at a residence on Main Road in Montgomery at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The individual with the warrants was found at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. They were booked at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Russell and then sent to the Hampden County House of Corrections for processing.