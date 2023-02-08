SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we celebrate and recognize Black History Month, a discussion in Springfield Wednesday night surrounding inequality and social justice.

Activist, actor, and poet Monti Washington spoke about racism and other prevalent issues this evening on the campus of Springfield College. The presentation titled, “Which Lives Matter” is part of discussions happening around the country this month in honor of black history month.

Washington addressed issues from a social media and social justice perspective, while also giving those in attendance a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns.

Monti Washington told 22News, “It’s very important that you are transparent and you keep it real with all the students. You need to create an inclusive and safe space. By the end of the presentation, we have more in common than differences. We have to include ourselves in the diversity to really grow and learn.”

Washington has spoken all over the country at colleges, conferences, and training. He is an actor currently starring in “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” and is a published author and award-winning spoken word poet.