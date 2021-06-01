Monument stands as reminder of tornado that hit Six Corners in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield neighborhood started picking up the pieces and rebuilding almost immediately.

You can’t tell by the new homes on Central Street that Six Corners was left a devastation zone within minutes reducing homes to rubble and leaving the Elias Brookings School a wreck.

City Councilor Melvin Edwards was home with his family that fateful afternoon.

“It was such an emotional drain, confused and shock, people were screaming, people were crying. I’ll never forget, my mother’s in that house, my mother’s in that house.” City Councilor Melvin Edwards

But the trauma was short lived-as neighbors got to work on the future.

“The following day we rolled up our sleeves and went to work. We need to advocate to make decisions.” City Councilor Melvin Edwards

One such decision was to create a monument made from the remains of one devastated home.

“The monument was the brainchild of our neighbors Rosemary Moran on the first anniversary of the tornado. They wanted to put something on this site to commemorate the tornado.” Linda

A permanent reminder of that dreadful day ten years ago, when nature’s worst put western Massachusetts to the test.