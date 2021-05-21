Monument to be place in Westfield’s Stanley Park to remember Soldiers’ Home veterans that died

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stanley Park in Westfield has always devoted a sizable area honoring our military. This section of Stanley Park will soon have a memorial to the 77 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veteran who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A remembrance will include 77 bricks, a tree and a bench, the inspiration of Laurie Mandeville Beaudette, whose dad was among the 77 veterans that died.

“I don’t know if any of us will ever get closure, just able to remember about our loved ones,” said Mandeville Beaudette.

The fund drive for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home memorial officially got under way with Verizon’s $1,400 donation. Stanley Park’s Managing Director Bob McKean made it clear just how much his park supports this Soldiers’ Home memorial.

“We were very fortunate when I first got here, we asked the board and the people at the park to do something for the veterans because we want to honor these heroes with the greatest monument for them,” said McKean.

A monument to 77 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents whose lives were taken a year old by the dreaded virus. Their memories retained in a hallowed area of Stanley Park where so many other veterans have been honored, reminding us all of their sacrifices.