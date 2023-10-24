LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was spotted walking near the Ludlow Police Department on Chapin Street Tuesday morning.

Ludlow Police shared photos of the moose walking through the fire and police complex at 612 Chapin Street.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife were called in later Tuesday to relocated the female, which had moved nearby to a business on Center Street. Biologist determined the moose was unable to safely leave the area on her own. Crews from Environmental Police and Ludlow Police assisted in capturing her and relocating her to a forested area nearby.

Credit: Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife

Moose can be found around western and central Massachusetts, with occasional sightings in eastern Massachusetts, according to Mass.gov. Because of their size and strength, adult moose have few natural predators, which is why they do not fear humans and have bold behavior.

If you’re lucky enough to see a moose, stay a respectful distance away and try to avoid startling the moose. Moose are unwary as they move through different populated areas, mainly during the mating season.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!