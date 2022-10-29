PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.

22News viewer Heather Emery sent the video where you can see a moose walking across the field on Emery Street in Palmer.

According to OneKindPlanet.org, moose are the largest of all the deer species in the world. Moose are peaceful animals that very rarely become aggressive. They will however defend themselves if threatened and males can become highly strung during the mating season. The most common “aggressive” behavior is however bluffing to charge so that they remain safe without the need for combat.

If you encounter a moose, it is noted to keep your distance and wait for it to move along.