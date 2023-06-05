LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was spotted in a 22News viewer’s front yard on Sunday.

A 22News viewer sent a video of a moose in his front yard on Sunday. He said the moose was in his yard for about 15 minutes before it went into his backyard, then down the street.

Moose have roamed the forests of Massachusetts, but by the early 1700s, unregulated hunting and extensive forest clearing for pastures and farming by early settlers led to their disappearance, according to Mass.gov. Moose began to reappear in greater numbers in Massachusetts beginning in the 1980s, expanding south from neighboring states.

Moose, like deer, lack upper incisors, so they strip off twigs, plants, and bark rather than snipping it neatly. Moose also eat large amounts of sodium-rich aquatic vegetation in the summer.

If you’re lucky enough to see a moose, stay a respectful distance away and try to avoid startling the moose. Moose are unwary as they move through different populated areas, mainly during the mating season.

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, leave the moose alone and contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and to get advice.