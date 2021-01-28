More $380K raised so far for high school hockey player seriously injured in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for a high school hockey player who suffered serious injuries at a game in West Springfield Tuesday night.

AJ Quetta’s injuries are very serious, so the community is rallying to his support.

Bishop Feehan High School’s Aj Quetta from Attleboro crashed into the boards during that hockey game at Olympia Stadium in West Springfield.

His sister Elyse set up the GoFundMe page and already has over $380,000 raised as of Thursday afternoon, well past the $10,000 goal. Patriots player Patrick Chung was among those that donated and asked his fans to donate on his Instagram page.

In the description, Elyse wrote:

“AJ has gotten into a hockey accident, and might not be able to move his body again. With your donations, we can get him to the best doctors to do everything we can to get him better. We have so much hope! We love you so much AJ.”

The president of his high school, Tim Sheehan, told 22News AJ’s family has been overwhelmed by all the love and support.

“I talked to AJs mom this morning, which was great, and she asked me to share with everyone that all the support she’s seeing, they are seeing it and she’s incredibly moved by it. We are all trying to be there for AJ and his family,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan told 22News he was able to watch AJ play hockey several times this season. He described as a great hockey player, a great teammate, and a great friend.

Sheehan also commended Pope Francis Preparatory School for everything they’ve been doing to support AJ and their school. The Pope Francis team put stickers of AJ’s number on their helmets during their game last night.