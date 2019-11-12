More coyotes sighted in Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been quite a few reports of coyote sightings. The latest was in downtown Springfield.

A 22News viewer sent an email via report-it that while walking her dogs late at night she spotted two coyotes. The woman was on Edwards St. in Springfield at the time of the sightings.

Mass Wildlife says coyotes are well populated in Massachusetts and they’re active all year round because they don’t hibernate so it’s important to remember that they are roaming, even in urban areas, something some find surprising.

“I’ve never really thought about it,” said Ludlow resident, Robert Riendau. “I’ve seen foxes and wildlife and stuff but I’m usually in my car so feel pretty safe.”

You can avoid attracting coyotes by securing your garbage and using bird feeders that don’t drop seeds on the ground. You’re also advised to keep your pets leashed outdoors and to feed them inside.

