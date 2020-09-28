More food vendors added to The Big E drive thru event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More vendors are coming to The Big E Food To Go drive through event.

The famous fairgrounds is doubling its drive through offerings to six vendors. The featured vendors are serving fair foods Tuesday through Sunday until October 18.

It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E’s website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com

The Big E Drive-Thru Menu

Angela’s Pizza

Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7

Large Pizza with Toppings – $25

Pizza Slice – $5

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls – $12

Greek Gyros – $10

Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12

Veggie Gyro – $8

French Gyro – $11

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich – $11

Italian Sausage Grinder – $11

Fried Pickle Slices – $7

Calabrese Market & Grill

Cotton Candy – $6

Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – $5

Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50

Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17

Cinnamon Saloon

Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)

Chocolate Covered Bananas – $5

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – $7

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Hot/Cold Cider – $4

Hot Chocolate – $4

Piche’s Concessions