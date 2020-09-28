More food vendors added to The Big E drive thru event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More vendors are coming to The Big E Food To Go drive through event.
The famous fairgrounds is doubling its drive through offerings to six vendors. The featured vendors are serving fair foods Tuesday through Sunday until October 18.
It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E’s website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com
The Big E Drive-Thru Menu
Angela’s Pizza
- Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7
- Large Pizza with Toppings – $25
- Pizza Slice – $5
Big Kahuna
- Gyro Bowls – $12
- Greek Gyros – $10
- Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12
- Veggie Gyro – $8
- French Gyro – $11
Butcher Boys
- Steak Sandwich – $11
- Italian Sausage Grinder – $11
- Fried Pickle Slices – $7
Calabrese Market & Grill
- Cotton Candy – $6
- Caramel Apples – $5
- Candy Apple – $4
- Popcorn – $5
- Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
- Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50
- Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17
Cinnamon Saloon
- Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18
- Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)
- Chocolate Covered Bananas – $5
- Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – $7
- Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5
- Hot/Cold Cider – $4
- Hot Chocolate – $4
Piche’s Concessions
- Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers – $8 each
- Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $