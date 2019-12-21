More icy roads reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lack of winter precipitation this week has Springfield residents frustrated, but not for the lack of snow and ice.

They are wondering why is it still on the roads? 22News has received reports and pictures of ice-covered streets all over Springfield.

Residents say salt and sand trucks have been few and far between this week and in some cases, not seen at all.

For some, it means dangerous, or even impossible trips to the mailbox. Others aren’t worried about their own safety, but fear for less sure-footed walkers.

“We’re concerned because we have kids, we have people with disabilities and this is very dangerous you can see it’s complete ice,” Juan Rosado told 22News. “We’re close to State Street you know what I mean, I don’t know why they couldn’t come and just sprinkle a little bit of salt.”

With more cold weather ahead, hardened road ice isn’t going anywhere.