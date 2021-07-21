More mushrooms in yards from rainy July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no surprise that it’s been raining for quite some time, and all of this rain has led to perfect conditions for mushrooms to grow.

This month has broken the record for the wettest July on record, with a total of over 12 inches of rain so far.

All of this rain has led to perfect conditions for mushrooms to grow. Many people are seeing them in their yards for the first time ever. Clients of G&H landscaping received an email recently letting them know that mushrooms are not harmful and can easily be removed.

Gary Courchesne, owner of G&H Landscaping said, “Humidity, moisture perfect storm for mushrooms. So when they grow in your lawn they’re not really harmful for your lawn and there is no treatment per say. The best treatment is to take a broom or a rake and just knock them down, rake them out.”

These are also a lot easier to spot in an open grassy area because of the color contrast. Of course removing them by raking or mowing would be the best option.