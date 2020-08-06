More people eating out due to recent power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With food spoiling in their refrigerators, Pioneer Valley power outage victims are turning to their favorite restaurants to eat in or for take out.

Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant in downtown Springfield reported a high amount of take out since Wednesday night. Owner Nadim Kashouh told 22News the power outages were also responsible for a sizable increase in the number of Patio diners.

“One of my employees he still doesn’t have any power. He lives right here in the city of Springfield. Still without power. So everything that’s in the fridge that he had it has to be tossed away,” said Nadim.

Nadim’s was one of many Springfield area restaurants reporting an uptick in take out dining numbers as a result of the widespread power outages.