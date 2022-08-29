BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 National Grid customers are without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.

According to the National Grid outage map, a total of 1,167 customers have been without power since 3:25 p.m. Monday. It is unknown at this time the cause of the outage. Outages are reported in the areas of East Brimfield lake, Long Pond, Big Alum Pond, and Tantasqua Regional High School.

National Grid said they have a crew in the area working to restore power. It is estimated to be restored by 5:15 p.m. You can report a power outage to National Grid through their website.