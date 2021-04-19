More than 150 jobs available at Holyoke Mall

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An online and in-person job fair at the Holyoke Mall begins Monday with more than 150 open positions available.

The Holyoke Mall is hosting a “Get Hired!” event featuring more than 50 businesses at the mall looking to hire qualified applicants. Between April 19 through May 2, businesses will have a “Get Hired!” job fair sign in the storefront windows with a QR code that will list the available positions.

To view the open positions and when select stores will have a hiring table to conduct on site interviews, visit HolyokeMall.com.

According to Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, Lisa Wray, the following stores are hiring:

  • 99 Restaurant & Pub
  • 110 Grill
  • American Eagle
  • Best Buy
  • Champs
  • Christmas Tree Shops
  • Forever 21
  • JCPenney
  • Hannoush
  • Hollister
  • Holyoke Mall Specialty Leasing
  • Macy’s
  • Old Navy
  • Round1 Bowling & Amusement
  • Yankee Candle

And More!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

