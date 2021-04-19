More than 150 jobs available at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An online and in-person job fair at the Holyoke Mall begins Monday with more than 150 open positions available.
The Holyoke Mall is hosting a “Get Hired!” event featuring more than 50 businesses at the mall looking to hire qualified applicants. Between April 19 through May 2, businesses will have a “Get Hired!” job fair sign in the storefront windows with a QR code that will list the available positions.
To view the open positions and when select stores will have a hiring table to conduct on site interviews, visit HolyokeMall.com.
According to Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, Lisa Wray, the following stores are hiring:
- 99 Restaurant & Pub
- 110 Grill
- American Eagle
- Best Buy
- Champs
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Forever 21
- JCPenney
- Hannoush
- Hollister
- Holyoke Mall Specialty Leasing
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Round1 Bowling & Amusement
- Yankee Candle
And More!