More than 1,500 turkeys donated to help families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table delivered 100 turkeys Thursday to the Gray House, the agency that helps North End families in need.

It is a Rachel’s Table Thanksgiving tradition, to distribute the donated turkeys to agencies that help the hungry. The gift of 100 turkeys to the Gray House is just one part of their mission so far this year.

“This year we’ve delivered more than 1,500 turkeys to area agencies and shelters, and we are so grateful to community friends and families for helping out to make these deliveries possible,” said Sarah Maniaci at Rachel’s Table.

Kristen McClintock added, “If it weren’t for the support from community partners like Rachel’s Table, we wouldn’t be able to serve as many clients as we are able to.”

Rachel’s Table volunteers in Hampshire County were busy Thursday delivering 150 turkeys to the Amherst Survival Center.