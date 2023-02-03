HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a firearm and hundreds of baggies of suspected heroin/fentanyl were seized from his vehicle.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday Holyoke DEA task force officers witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hampshire Street. The vehicle matched the description of a car that failed to stop for Chicopee police earlier that day.

The detectives followed the vehicle to 62 Lyman Street. As the driver exited the vehicle, he was detained by police. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Axel Torres of Springfield, who also had several active warrants for his arrest.

Police searched his vehicle and found a Glock 9mm with an extended 30 round magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition and over 1,000 baggies stamped “Game of Death” and “Pandamonium” of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Torres was arrested and has been charged with the following:

• Warrant – Straight

• Warrant – Default (3 counts)

• Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

• Trafficking in 18 grams or more, less than of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl

• Possession of a Class B drug

• Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

• Possession of firearm without FID card

• Possession of ammunition without FID car

• Store improper large capacity firearm

• Possess large capacity firearm

• Large capacity firearm in vehicle

• Unlicensed sell/possess of assault weapon