SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 27,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl as well as two firearms were seized Wednesday morning at a home on Miller Street in Springfield.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, State and Springfield police executed a search warrant at 66 Miller Street after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking throughout Hampden County. State Police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, who was found inside the home at the time of the search warrant.

Inside the home, officers found the following:

Approximately 27,480 individual bags of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl;

Approximately 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pills;

Approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine;

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun loaded with a magazine holding nine .40 caliber rounds;

A Canik TP9sa Model 2 firearm loaded with a magazine holding nine 9mm rounds, which had been reported stolen in Agawam on Sept. 24, 2018;

A KCI .40 caliber 50-round capacity drum magazine loaded with 48 rounds; and

A still-to-be determined amount of US currency pending an official count.

Silva-Guzman was taken to the Springfield Police Department and charged with firearm and related drug charges.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, State Police Gang Unit, Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigations Unit and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County assisted in the search warrant.