SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 30 recruits will join the Springfield Police force after graduating from the academy Thursday.

The ceremony was held at Blake Arena at Springfield College for three new lieutenants, four new sergeants, and the graduating class of 38 new police recruits from their academy. Thirty-one will join the Springfield Police Department, three at the West Springfield Police Department, three at the Springfield College Department of Public Safety, and one at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

The new officers for Springfield police will begin working on Sunday with veteran officers and will be assigned to a squad in the fall.

“Making the choice to become a police officer today is a difficult one. Their training was not easy and they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments to get to this point. To be successful in this career they will need the support of their family, friends and fellow officers. Policing will continue to evolve and I urge our new officers to strive for excellence no matter what challenges they face. I’d like to thank Academy Director Kane and his staff of Springfield Police instructors for training and preparing this class for the beginning of their career in this honorable profession,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Clapprood.

Mayor Sarno added, “I am also every proud to congratulate thirty-one academy graduates on being sworn in to the Springfield Police Department today. I am thankful to these young men and women and their families for stepping up and making this sacrifice to serve and protect all of our residents and business community with courage, professionalism, honor and integrity. Godspeed to them all.”