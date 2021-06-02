More than 40 nursing students graduate from HCC

Jessica LaFortune ’21, left, of Westfield, class secretary for HCC’s Associate in Science in Nursing degree class of 2021, receives her nursing pin from Kayla Aliengena, chair of HCC’s ASN program, on Thursday, May 27, in advance of a virtual pinning ceremony held that evening. (Photo Credit: HCC)

HOLYOKE (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College celebrated the graduation of 43 students from its Associate in Science in Nursing degree program on Thursday.

The students were recognized during a virtual pinning ceremony during which they were formally inducted into the health care field as soon-to-be registered nursing professionals.

During a traditional pinning ceremony, new nursing graduates light candles, receive their nursing pin from a registered nurse, and recite the Nightingale Pledge.

This year HCC celebrated the graduates of HCC’s ASN program virtually however students stopped by HCC’s Center for Health Education & Simulation to receive their pins and candles and celebrate in person with nursing faculty and staff.