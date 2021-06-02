More than 40 nursing students graduate from HCC

HOLYOKE (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College celebrated the graduation of 43 students from its Associate in Science in Nursing degree program on Thursday.
The students were recognized during a virtual pinning ceremony during which they were formally inducted into the health care field as soon-to-be registered nursing professionals.
During a traditional pinning ceremony, new nursing graduates light candles, receive their nursing pin from a registered nurse, and recite the Nightingale Pledge.
This year HCC celebrated the graduates of HCC’s ASN program virtually however students stopped by HCC’s Center for Health Education & Simulation to receive their pins and candles and celebrate in person with nursing faculty and staff.