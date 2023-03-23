SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced that they have saved more than 400 people using Narcan.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News Sunday marked four years since the Narcan program began. In those four years, Springfield Police officers have administered 446 life-saving doses of the medication. The medication is attached to the AED in every marked, unmarked and undercover car used by the department.

“The Narcan kits are a critical tool for officers to have at their disposal and to be able to use at a moment’s notice, especially as police officers are oftentimes first on the scene for many types of calls,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. She continues, “Implementing the Narcan program was one of my first initiatives when named acting commissioner in February 2019. Our officers have saved more than 400 lives in our community in the past four years which speaks to both the success of the program, but also the extent of this opioid crisis. As more heroin and other drugs become laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl, it is imperative that we continue to do our part in fighting this epidemic.”

Narcan is a nasal Naloxone, an overdose reversal medication that can quickly reverse the effects of a potentially deadly painkiller or heroin overdose.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “God Bless our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department. Day in and day out our SPD officers continue to do their job of serving and protecting our community. This has never been more evident than with the increase in opioid-related overdoses. Thanks to our SPD carrying Narcan, they can immediately respond to these unfortunate situations and save lives and just as important, steer them towards recovery program assistance. Since SPD started carrying Narcan in their vehicles over 400 lives have been saved, a testament to their selfless service to our community and those in need.”