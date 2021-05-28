More than 5 tons of pet food donated to Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pet food drive held in April collected more than 10,000 pounds of food to Dakin Humane Society and area food banks.

The annual pet food drive collected donations at 21 different locations throughout western Massachusetts to provide food for animals at Dakin Humane Society as well as its Pet Food Aid Program for families facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a typical year before 2020, we’d provide about 25,000 pounds or so of pet food annually,” said Director of Marketing and Development Stacey Price. “Last year, however, we distributed more than five times that amount. It showed us how much our community needed help, especially as jobs were lost and families with pets faced food insecurity. Some people told us that they never thought they’d need our help. Thankfully we had pet food for them, but we knew we had to expand our food drive plans for 2021 and be able to continue to support those who need it.”

Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program was created more than 15 years ago to help families facing temporary hardship in feeding their pets. The pet food is available at Dakin, and is also distributed to area food banks as a helpful addition to the goods provided for people to consume.

From April 1-30, Dakin’s Annual Pet Food Drive collection bins were at the following locations:

Dave’s Soda and Pet City (Agawam)

Stop & Shop (Belchertown, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, Hadley, Holyoke, Northampton, Springfield)

A.W. Brown’s (East Longmeadow)

Petco (East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Springfield)

Pet Supplies Plus (West Springfield)

Smithland Supplies (Ware, Northampton, Ludlow, Hadley)

Tractor Supply (Southampton)

Gary Rome Hyundai (Holyoke)

Animal Crackers (Greenfield)

“While we had hoped to hit our goal of 20,000 pounds of pet food, we are pleased to have received the amount of pet food that we did,” noted DiCenso. “Everyone who donated an item has truly made a difference in the life of a vulnerable companion animal and the person or family that loves them, and their kindness won’t be forgotten. We’re also grateful for our local business partners who participated as drop-off sites and hosted supply drives, as well as our volunteers who collected the donations. So many people worked hard on this food drive to benefit the animals in our care and in our community.”