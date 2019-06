SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 students graduated from Elms College Saturday morning.

The college held its 88th commencement ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Class of 2019 students received a wide range of degrees from associates to undergraduate, master’s and doctorate.

Healthcare entrepreneur and philanthropist William Lyons III was this year’s commencement speaker.

