SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Eversource Energy customers in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood are without power Wednesday morning.

The outage is centered around the Forest Park Heights Historic District, and affects some 530 customers as of 7:30 A.M., according to Eversource’s outage map.

The company says the outage is due to equipment damage, and was first reported just before 6:15 A.M.

The company anticipates power will be restored by 8:00 A.M.