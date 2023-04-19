SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers observed a disturbance Sunday morning on Worthington Street where the individuals ran off. Police then located more than 60 bags of heroin in the area.

A video posted to social media was sent in to 22News and showed six individuals involved in three separate fights.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers observed a disturbance around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning on the 700 block of Worthington Street. When officers were spotted, the individuals involved ran off.

Following the incident, officers located more than 60 bags of heroin in the area. No other information about the incident was available.