WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield will be repaving more than 70 roads over the next several months.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt says the $9 million paving project will pave 74 roads in the town and is expected to be complete in the fall. The following roads have been grouped together and will be paved in the following order:

Group 1, which began on April 4:

Hemlock Hill Road

Jeffrey Lane

Sweetfern Drive

Valley View Circle

Woodbrook Terrace

Catuamet Lane

Group 2:

Bearhole Road

Edgewood Drive

Sawmill Road

Timber Ridge Road

Westwood Drive

Group 3:

Braintree Road

Great Plains Road

Nonotuck Road

Paucatuck Road

Pebble Path Lane

Rockland Drive

Squassick Road

Stone Path Lane

Wellfleet Drive

Group 4:

Agawam Ave

Palmer Ave

Union St Extension

Group 5:

Apple Ridge Road

Deer Run Road

Jennifer Drive

Jensen Circle

Partridge Lane

Wishing Well Way

Pease Ave

Group 6:

Althea Street

Bacon Ave

Brightwater Street

Hayes Ave

Highland Lane

Wmeco Drive

Group 7:

Bass Ave

Cass Ave

Queen Ave

Cora Ave

Greenleaf Ave

Lower Mass Ave

Group 8:

Front Street

Second Street

Shepard Street

Silver Street

Upper Church Street

West Street

Group 9:

Burke Ave

Mercury Court

Pleasant Street

Sylvan Street

Group 10:

Southworth Street

Worthen Ave

Elmwood Ave

Lathrop Street

Group 11:

Chapin Street

Cottage Street

Main Street

Group 12:

Browning Ave

Mittineague School

Tatham School

Group 13:

Adrian Ave

Dewey Street South

Hathorne Ave

Hilltop Street

Orchardview Street

Miami Street

Group 14:

Crestview Drive

Laurence Drive

Group 15: