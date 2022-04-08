WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield will be repaving more than 70 roads over the next several months.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt says the $9 million paving project will pave 74 roads in the town and is expected to be complete in the fall. The following roads have been grouped together and will be paved in the following order:
Group 1, which began on April 4:
- Hemlock Hill Road
- Jeffrey Lane
- Sweetfern Drive
- Valley View Circle
- Woodbrook Terrace
- Catuamet Lane
Group 2:
- Bearhole Road
- Edgewood Drive
- Sawmill Road
- Timber Ridge Road
- Westwood Drive
Group 3:
- Braintree Road
- Great Plains Road
- Nonotuck Road
- Paucatuck Road
- Pebble Path Lane
- Rockland Drive
- Squassick Road
- Stone Path Lane
- Wellfleet Drive
Group 4:
- Agawam Ave
- Palmer Ave
- Union St Extension
Group 5:
- Apple Ridge Road
- Deer Run Road
- Jennifer Drive
- Jensen Circle
- Partridge Lane
- Wishing Well Way
- Pease Ave
Group 6:
- Althea Street
- Bacon Ave
- Brightwater Street
- Hayes Ave
- Highland Lane
- Wmeco Drive
Group 7:
- Bass Ave
- Cass Ave
- Queen Ave
- Cora Ave
- Greenleaf Ave
- Lower Mass Ave
Group 8:
- Front Street
- Second Street
- Shepard Street
- Silver Street
- Upper Church Street
- West Street
Group 9:
- Burke Ave
- Mercury Court
- Pleasant Street
- Sylvan Street
Group 10:
- Southworth Street
- Worthen Ave
- Elmwood Ave
- Lathrop Street
Group 11:
- Chapin Street
- Cottage Street
- Main Street
Group 12:
- Browning Ave
- Mittineague School
- Tatham School
Group 13:
- Adrian Ave
- Dewey Street South
- Hathorne Ave
- Hilltop Street
- Orchardview Street
- Miami Street
Group 14:
- Crestview Drive
- Laurence Drive
Group 15:
- Falvey Street